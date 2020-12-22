Carra and Neville pick ‘Team of 2020’ but leave out Fabinho and Sadio Mane

In fairness, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s Premier League Team of 2020 mainly consists of Liverpool players – but considering how dominant we’ve been – that’s hardly a surprise!

Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Virg, Hendo and Salah make the cut – but we think Fabinho and Sadio Mane are very unlucky to miss out on selection…

Having said that, you can’t really argue with Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes’ selection, nor that of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Do you agree with the 'Premier League team of 2020' chosen by @GNev2 and @Carra23? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2020

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by four points, having waltzed to the title last season.

We’ve had a plethora of injuries this time around – and some miserable VAR luck to boot – but have still emerged as the favourites going into the New Year.

Big fixtures against Manchester United and Spurs in January might define the race – and we’ll have Thiago, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options.