Garth Crooks’ latest Liverpool stinker proves he makes it up as he goes along

Garth Crooks put Joel Matip in his BBC Team of the Week based on his performance v Crystal Palace, but claimed the Cameroonian struggled a little against Spurs midweek against Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

The thing is, Matip didn’t play v Tottenham – Rhys Williams did – as the senior centre-back was out with a back injury.

Ste Hoare on Twitter pointed this fact out!

Usually, Crooks puts a player in his XI if they’ve scored – or made a good challenge or block on Match of the Day – but this is the first time we’ve seen him criticise someone for a performance that never happened!

Crooks also picked Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson, but not Roberto Firmino or Andy Robertson – two other players who put in extraordinary performances.

