James Pearce: Mo Salah’s interview aimed to ‘crank up the pressure on Liverpool’ for new contract… or an exit

Mo Salah’s recent interview with AS, that got fans around the world talking, was a concerted effort from the Egyptian and his team to force Liverpool into action.

This is according to the hugely respected James Pearce, who made the claims in the Athletic’s Red Agenda podcast this morning.

According to the journalist, Salah either wants fresh terms that boost his wages, or an Anfield exit – but Pearce reckons the second potential eventuality is unlikely considering the footballing status and finances of Spain’s biggest clubs right now.

“I struggle to buy into that. A meaningless dead-rubber in the Champions League? Were you really that bothered? I’m not really having that,” Pearce began, when discussing Salah’s apparent unhappiness at being ignored for captaincy against FC Midtjylland.

“This is all part of a bigger picture to crank up the pressure on Liverpool to put a big lucrative contract extension under his nose – either that, or the first steps to potentially looking for a new challenge.

“But I’d be really surprised if it was the latter as I just don’t see Real Madrid and Barcelona as a step up from Liverpool right now.”

For us, Salah is maybe Liverpool’s most important player and we’d only realise as much if he were to leave.

He’s bizarrely underrated by the media and his own fans, but our love and respect for him at EOTK is unmoved.

Salah could well become Liverpool’s all-time top Premier League goalscorer by the end of next season, if he continues at the current rate – which is a jaw-dropping prospect.

Give him the new deal he wants – and let’s get back to talking about Mo’s efforts on the pitch.