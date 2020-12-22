Klopp needs to ‘stop deluding himself’ over Sadio Mane, says BBC pundit

Sadio Mane will pine for a move away from Anfield unless Jurgen Klopp improves his relationship with Liverpool’s no.10, is the moronic take from BBC Sport’s Garth Crooks.

Crooks has interpreted Mane’s annoyance at being subbed v Crystal Palace as a big problem – and one that could result in the Senegalese seeking an exit.

“He’s been the Reds’ best forward for over a season and if Klopp is going to substitute him, especially when he’s in such fine goalscoring mood, he needs to let him know well in advance,” he said. “Watching Mane come off muttering his frustrations isn’t a good look and Klopp is deluding himself if he thinks such things don’t matter. And he should never think for one minute that the big European clubs aren’t watching his every move.”

What a load of absolute nonsense. Liverpool beat Palace 7-0, and anyone trying to find problems emerging from such a performance and statement will have to look much harder…

Mane is an elite competitor and saw a chance for himself to score more goals after a barren run, but his manager was saving his legs for the West Brom game and the subsequent busy January.

In the dressing-room, Mane will have understood this and you can guarantee it is not on his mind.

He’s an Anfield hero and a Klopp favourite. He could no better elsewhere and we couldn’t bring in a better player to replace him. In short, Liverpool and Mane are the perfect fit – and that’s the way it’s going to stay for years to come.