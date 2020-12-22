Liverpool ‘certain’ to offer Mo Salah whopping new contract extension says excellent source

Mo Salah’s future has been a big discussion point over the past week, ever since the Egyptian’s interview with Spanish publication AS – in which he complained about not being made captain for the Champions League and said his future is in Liverpool’s hands…

It sounded like the play for a new contract, really, and Neil Jones of Goal has explained that’s exactly what it was.

“Salah’s contract at Anfield, worth around £200,000-a-week, expires in the summer of 2023, and sources have told Goal the club are certain to offer an improved one,” he writes this morning.

The Egyptian King has 16 goals already this term – 13 of which have come in the Premier League – putting him on track for his third domestic Golden Boot in four season since signing from AS Roma.

He’s playing as well as he did in his first season at the club and his status as one of the world’s best five or six players should not be debated.

We think, in truth, Salah probably deserves a wage hike, given the money players of his calibre earn at our European rivals.

At 28, Salah, who is supremely fit and lives his life extremely professionally, has at least five years left at the very top – so a new deal shouldn’t be considered a risk.

And while you’re at it, Liverpool, get Gini Wijnaldum to put pen to paper as well!