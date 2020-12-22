Liverpool could secure potential Divock Origi upgrade Memphis Depay for just €5m

Barcelona and Juventus both want to sign Memphis Depay in January – with the Daily Mail suggesting the Dutchman will be sold by Lyon for just €5m – so they avoid losing him for nothing in the summer on the expiration of his contract…

Divock Origi has removed Liverpool from his Twitter bio and the suggestion is the Belgian will move on in the winter window – ending his Anfield tenure.

Origi is a Liverpool legend: full stop. The striker helped us to Anfield’s greatest ever night v Barcelona in 2019 and scored a decisive goal in the Champions League Final that same year – but the reality is he’s fallen down the pecking order with Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino now ahead of him in the battle for minutes behind the regular front-three.

If we can find a buyer for Origi, Depay might be an intriguing option to come in and replace him.

He can play on the left, right or centrally in a front-three and at 26-years-old, is the perfect age to come in and show he has what it takes at elite level, after his struggles at Old Trafford many years ago.

For us, it seems a sensible potential option, if Lyon really are willing to sell for just €5m.