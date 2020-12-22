Liverpool set to sign Birmingham defender after agreeing fee with Championship club

Liverpool are set to add another promising youngster to the ranks in England youth international Calum Scanlon, reports Paul Joyce in the Times.

The 15-year-old can play either in defence or midfield – and the Reds will pay £500k for his services – with Scanlon expected to arrive in January.

Obviously, he’ll join up with the Academy at first, and will compete with the U16s and U18s – before looking to fight his way into the U23s.

He is not the player who is going to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s defence in the short-term – but will be given a chance to develop at the new training facility – which now houses both the first-team and the youth sides.

This term, Curtis Jones has become a first-team regular, while Neco Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher have both made serious strides as well.

Leighton Clarkson made a Champions League debut, while Rhys Williams has shone when selected in central defence.

If Scanlon keeps his head down and works hard, perhaps he can follow in their footsteps in a few years’ time.

