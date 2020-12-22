Thiago in great spirits in social media and hints that he likes his Gibson Brothers chant

Thiago is becoming noisier by the day, which suggests to us he’ll very soon be back on the training field in preparation for a long awaited return to Liverpool’s first-team…

We haven’t seen the Spaniard since October 17 – but we reckon by the start of January he’ll be raring to go.

On Twitter last night, Thiago reacted to our friends at Redmen TV, who shared a video of the midfielder boogying to the Gibson Brothers’ classic, Cuba, which his chant is of course based around!

In Thiago’s absence, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum have two of the midfield spots tied down, especially considering Fabinho will play as a centre-back this season due to the long-term injuries of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita have been scrapping it out for the third spot in the centre, and we think that’ll be the one Thiago ends up making his own.