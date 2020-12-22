(Video) Mo Salah speculation not ‘a problem’ for Liverpool because of Eden Hazard situation, explains Carra

We personally think the furore surrounding Mo Salah’s interview with AS was a little overblown.

The Egyptian himself posted on social media yesterday hinting that was in fact the case, and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football followed him in.

Carra smartly explained how with Salah aged 28, his potential price-tag is actually likely too big for a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona to spend – given what has happened with Eden Hazard since his £100m+ switch from Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian has been crocked from Day One, pretty much, and that kind of transfer fee should surely be reserved for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho – three players who have a decade at the top left.

This is fine by us. We reckon Salah has five years of elite football left in him – and we reckon he could fulfil all his dreams at Anfield.

"I'm not looking at it as too much of a problem…"@Carra23 reacts to suggestions that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the near future. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/9QB3RwbUje — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2020