(Video) Unreal: Carra in absolute pieces on MNF as G-Nev picks Paul Pogba as ‘One to Watch’ in 2021

Posted by
(Video) Unreal: Carra in absolute pieces on MNF as G-Nev picks Paul Pogba as ‘One to Watch’ in 2021

This cracked us up last night!

Jamie Carragher couldn’t believe his ears on Monday Night Football, when hearing that Gary Neville had picked Paul Pogba as his ‘One to Watch’ in 2021.

The former Liverpool centre-back burst out laughing and didn’t stop for a few minutes – as Neville tried to explain with a serious face his reasons for picking the Frenchman – AGAIN!

‘He says this every year,’ said Carra, with presenter Dave Jones in bits as well.

In fairness, Neville explains that it was actually a mistake and he never picked Pogba – although we have our doubts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top