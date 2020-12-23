Fabrizio Romano offers update on Liverpool pursuit of potential Wijnaldum replacement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Liverpool are yet to finalise a move for Lille man Renato Sanches in the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 star is on the wishlist of several big clubs – including, as some suspect, Liverpool – as the Portuguese has enjoyed a return to form in the French league.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield looking increasingly uncertain, as the Dutchman’s contract situation rumbles on unresolved, the Reds may be forced to consider a future without their invaluable No.5.

It’s not a potential loss that Jurgen Klopp will take lightly, particularly given the midfielder’s immense durability during a season in which the club have been ravaged by injuries.

A move for Sanches could prove to hold the key to our future, though it may, understandably, be too much to think of the Portuguese as a like-for-like replacement.

When one considers how he has been employed in the wide spaces for Lille, you would be forgiven for assuming that the 23-year-old would be more useful as competition for the front three.

However, this could also be indicative of a degree of versatility, if Klopp feels that he could mould the former Bayern man into a more humble midfielder.

