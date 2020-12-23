Fabrizio Romano offers update on Liverpool pursuit of potential Wijnaldum replacement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Liverpool are yet to finalise a move for Lille man Renato Sanches in the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 star is on the wishlist of several big clubs – including, as some suspect, Liverpool – as the Portuguese has enjoyed a return to form in the French league.

Renato Sanches is on the list of many top clubs – he’s having a great season with Lille. But at the moment there’s nothing agreed with Liverpool for January transfer window. And looking at next summer, #LFC are still waiting for the official/final decision by Wijnaldum 🔴 #lfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020

With Gini Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield looking increasingly uncertain, as the Dutchman’s contract situation rumbles on unresolved, the Reds may be forced to consider a future without their invaluable No.5.

It’s not a potential loss that Jurgen Klopp will take lightly, particularly given the midfielder’s immense durability during a season in which the club have been ravaged by injuries.

A move for Sanches could prove to hold the key to our future, though it may, understandably, be too much to think of the Portuguese as a like-for-like replacement.

When one considers how he has been employed in the wide spaces for Lille, you would be forgiven for assuming that the 23-year-old would be more useful as competition for the front three.

However, this could also be indicative of a degree of versatility, if Klopp feels that he could mould the former Bayern man into a more humble midfielder.