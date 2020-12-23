(Images) The cavalry is here; Thiago makes long-awaited training return with Shaqiri and Milner in tow

Thiago Alcantara has made his return to Liverpool team training, with Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner joining in with the Reds’ festive preparations.

It’s a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp, as the German readies his men for the incoming Anfield clash this Sunday with Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

Having lost the Spaniard to a horrific challenge from Richarlison in the Merseyside derby – a tie also responsible for Virgil van Dijk’s anterior cruciate ligament injury – we’ve yet to truly appreciate all that the classy midfielder has to offer.

It’ll probably be too hopeful to expect a start from the No.6 this weekend, but should Thiago train to a standard that satisfies Klopp, then we could well be treated to a cameo appearance from the bench.

If this news doesn’t make you want to blast out Cuba by the Gibson Brothers on full volume, then nothing will.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of LFC Twitter:

Happy to have Millie back in training, @andrewrobertso5? 😍🤣 pic.twitter.com/n7ZgVU6FWF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2020