Liverpool zero in on Celta Vigo defender, with move close to finalisation

Liverpool are close to securing Stefan Bajcetic of Celta Vigo, with it being expected that the club will make an official announcement of the signing in the coming hours, according to La Voz de Galicia (via Sport Witness).

With United also interested, Liverpool face competition and a race against the clock to sign the 16-year-old before the 1st January, upon which the post-Brexit rules affecting the transfers of U18 players will come into effect.

“They [La Voz de Galicia] say Bajcetic is on the verge of bringing a seven-year stay at Celta to an end to ‘embark on a new stage’ at Liverpool,” Sean Lunt wrote. “It’s stated that Liverpool were actually the first English team to show an interest in him, although Manchester United had been ‘very close’ to signing him, as has been reported.”

“He’s said to be on his way to Anfield, though, and the agreement between the two clubs ‘will be made official’ in the next few hours,” Lunt added.

With little over a week remaining to finalise any negotiations with the Spanish outfit, the Reds will be cutting it close getting this one over the line.

Not much is known of the prospect, but with the Echo also backing the legitimacy of the move, we can safely confirm that the club’s interest appears to be genuine.

Bajcetic would be the latest highly-rated youngster to join Liverpool’s Academy, as Jurgen Klopp looks to ensure the future of the side beyond his current, highly talented crop of first-teamers.

Given the competition for the defender, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the club’s recruitment get the deal done and that we get to witness ourselves what attracted the scouts to the centre-back.