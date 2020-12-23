Liverpool complete signing of ‘versatile’ Birmingham defender, club journalist announces

The Reds have captured the signature of Calum Scanlon from Birmingham, Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo confirmed.

With a move secured for £500k, the 15-year-old will link up with fellow first-team hopefuls at the Academy, as he takes the first few steps of what we hope will be a long and successful Liverpool career.

Liverpool have completed the signing of 15-year-old Calum Scanlon from Birmingham. Versatile defender plays down the left with the fee believed to be around £500,000. England youth international put the finishing touches on the move today. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 23, 2020

Taking into account the age of the defender, it’s clear that Scanlon will not be the man to help shore up the club’s defence during the continued injury-enforced absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

It is expected that Liverpool will do more business, with the side already lining up a move for Celta Vigo starlet Stefan Bajcetic.

With Jurgen Klopp having previously raised concerns over the future of the squad following the end of his current contract in 2024, we can presume that this is the part of the club’s overarching strategy to ensure a continuous flow of talent for the German’s eventual successor.

If Scanlon puts in a solid shift in every training session and impresses for the club’s youth teams, he could very well be a part of this Liverpool side’s future.

The pathway, as Curtis Jones and co. have demonstrated, is there.