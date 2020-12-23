Liverpool distancing themselves from £100m PL star amid speculation over Salah future

Liverpool have warded off suggestions that they are preparing a move for Jack Grealish, with speculation rife over Salah’s future at Anfield, according to the Mirror.

The Aston Villa star, who is valued at £100m, has been identified as a key target for both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Reds, however, have distanced themselves from any links to the England international, with the club rumoured to be mainly interested in pursuing one of their many alleged defensive targets, as both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain sidelined by injury.

While we’d be curious to see a player like Grealish develop under Jurgen Klopp, it’s not really a transfer that we’d expect Liverpool to pursue.

For potentially less than the stated £100m, the Reds could likely pursue moves for either Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland – who they have been previously linked with – or put it towards a big bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe (ambitious, we know).

Not forgetting the inflated pricetags often attached with exciting English stars, it would also be a strange move for the club in the mid-season transfer window, given the desperate need for defensive reinforcements.

We just wouldn’t go for the Villa captain, even without all the rumours swirling over Salah’s future.