Liverpool eye Real Madrid star, as Reds linked with brace of defensive signings

Liverpool are reportedly preparing moves for two La Liga defenders – including free agent Ezequiel Garay, formerly of Real Madrid, and Eder Militao, who was recently signed by the Spanish league holders – according to Todofichajes (via the Echo).

The move for Militao apparently hinges on the club being able to secure the services of David Alaba, whose contract expires with Bayern Munich in the Summer.

A move for two centre-backs would help ease Liverpool’s defensive concerns, allowing Fabinho to return to his preferred midfield role and providing much-needed security to the beleaguered backline.

However, knowing Klopp’s reluctance in bringing in players to solve an injury crisis, we find it hard to believe that the German will sanction a move for two centre-halves.

While Garay, as a free agent, would technically not set the Reds far back, and his age would (at best) warrant only a short contract, it’s not a move that fits the profile of our club.

Likewise, Militao, at the age of 22, would represent an option that could fill in for now and be moulded for the future, but we just can’t see Liverpool going for this.

One to take with a pinch of salt, Reds.