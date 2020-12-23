(Video) Liverpool-linked Sven Botman’s Lille defensive highlights: Tackles, cross-pitch passes and blocks

Liverpool have been linked with Lille’s Sven Botman, who has played a starring role in the French side’s successful campaign this term, with Christophe Galtier’s men finding themselves at the summit of Ligue 1.

The £45m Dutchman recently made the move to Les Dogues from Ajax, with the Reds thought to have contacted the defender’s agent with a view to a potential move in January.

At 20-years-old, the centre-back represents a potentially enticing opportunity for development as part of Jurgen Klopp’s exciting Liverpool side.

The German would also likely see the benefit of the signing in the long-run when Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return, with Botman more likely to accept the need to fight for his place in the first XI, given his relative youth.

Beyond that, the left-footed defender looks to be a real physical player with a fondness for cross-pitch balls, which will undoubtedly be attractive to the club’s recruitment.

