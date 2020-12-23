Liverpool make contact with £45m Dutch defender’s agent over potential transfer

Liverpool contacted Sven Botman’s agent in November with a view to bringing the Dutchman to the Premier League, according to Foot Mercato (via Get French Football News).

According to the outlet, the contact has yet to extend to official negotiations for the player, with Inter Milan also expressing some interest in the Ligue 1 defender.

Lille value the centre-back at £45m, but given their recently well-documented financial struggles, it is possible that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards would benefit from a cut-price fee of around £27m.

It’s another name to add to the transfer list, and perhaps not one most Reds were expecting, what with the recent links to another Lille man: Renato Sanches.

The reality is, however, that we simply can’t afford to go into the second half of the season with only Joel Matip and Fabinho as our senior centre-back options – to do so would invite a great deal of risk.

The £27m price is hardly extortionate for a potentially quality player, and one that, at 20 years of age, would accept the need to earn his place permanently in future when Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return to the fold.