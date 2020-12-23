Previewing Liverpool’s January Transfer Window

Liverpool will head into the upcoming festive period aiming to cement their place at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds have a four-point lead over Leicester City after 14 matches, and they will be eager to maintain their advantage during the holiday season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have racked up a 10-game unbeaten run in the top flight, despite having to contend with an ever-increasing injury list.

They remain favourites with 10bet to retain the title, but will Klopp opt to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window? Read on as we take a closer look.

The Defensive Conundrum

Liverpool have coped with long-term injuries to central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, conceding just eight goals in their last 10 Premier League outings.

Klopp will be pleased with how things have gone but will know that another injury could leave him woefully short of options for the second half of the season.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, and the Bundesliga club are believed to be open to selling him if the price is right.

A part-exchange deal involving Divock Origi has been mooted, although the Belgian striker may be reluctant to join a club that looks destined for relegation.

Bremer the Value Call?

Klopp is renowned for trying to extract value from the transfer market and will undoubtedly continue in the same vein during the January window.

On that basis, a move for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer could well be on the cards, with the Brazilian potentially available for around £9 million.

The 23-year-old joined the Serie A club from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, and he has gone on to establish himself in Italy’s top flight.

He fits the profile of players that Liverpool generally sign and may be the best value choice to strengthen Klopp’s defensive options.

Wijnaldum Contract an Unwelcome Distraction

January is also a pivotal month for Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The Dutchman is free to talk with foreign clubs from January 1 onwards, and that is a distraction that Klopp could do without heading into the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with Barcelona, although doubts over Ronald Koeman’s future as manager could scupper a potential deal.

Wijnaldum may well see this as his last opportunity to secure a bumper contract, and Liverpool might find it difficult to match alternative offers.

Reds Monitoring Brighton Midfielder

If Wijnaldum decides that his future is elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma may be the player that the Reds target to replace him.

The Malian international has three years left on his current contract, but a move to Anfield could prove too tempting to turn down.

Brighton will be reluctant to allow Bissouma leave during January, particularly with the club embroiled in a battle against relegation.

However, it would be no surprise to see Liverpool agree a deal in January and allow the player to remain on loan with the Seagulls until the end of the season.