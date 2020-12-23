Reported Liverpool target Erling Haaland ready for next step, claims Lothar Matthaus

Erling Haaland will likely make the next step in his career “someday”, according to Lothar Matthaus, as reported by the Echo.

The Germany legend does not expect the high-flying Norwegian to remain with Dortmund, which could be exciting news for the youngster’s potential suitors.

“This positivity that he radiates, radiates on the team which is why I think that someday, Haaland will not be playing at Dortmund anymore and will make the next step,” Matthaus said. “He is already ready and we are proud to have him in the Bundesliga.”

“At the age of 20, he is a machine. He is a flying striker,” the German added.

It’s high praise for the striker, but one that’s arguably quite deserved given his current record of 10 goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

Along with highly-rated Englishman Jadon Sancho, the 20-year-old is being eyed up by many of Europe’s elite, including – as some have reported – Liverpool.

While the former RB Salzburg man would be a more than fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s already outrageous front-three, it’s a move we imagine would only be prompted by the departure of one of Mo Salah and co.

As far as we’re concerned, we want to keep our forwards together for as long as possible, given how much success they’ve helped bring to the club.

Haaland’s always an interesting one to keep an eye on, and perhaps a move could work given his relative youth, however, we can’t see this one happening at the moment.