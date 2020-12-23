(Video) Harvey Elliott’s ludicrous Blackburn highlights: Goals, assists and defence-splitting passes

Harvey Elliott has enjoyed something of a sensational season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, racking up four goals and four assists in 15 Championship appearances.

The Liverpool starlet has taken to life in the second-tier of English football like a fish to water.

Such is the winger’s form that Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted on the club’s official website that he often instructs his side to simply hand the ball to Elliott at each available opportunity.

At 17 years of age, we should not be dismissing the Englishman’s numbers, which, as the video below demonstrates, fail to illustrate the extent of the Reds youngster’s brilliance so far this term.

