(Video) Thiago’s son sings along to YNWA in heartwarming clip

A clip has surfaced on Twitter of Thiago Alcantara’s son singing along to YNWA, with the Spaniard’s wife, Julia Vigas, catching the adorable moment on video.

We’ve seen a great deal of the former Bayern man on social media, since his move to Liverpool, as the No.6 prepares for a return to team training in the near future.

It’s lovely to see Thiago’s child building an allegiance for the Reds and belting out the club’s famous anthem.

It may seem a small matter, but moments like this are wonderful for the club’s fans who will be delighted to see the midfielder’s family settling well into Liverpool life.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Julia Vigas’ Instagram:

