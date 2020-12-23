What Wijnaldum is demanding from Liverpool, with Gini available on a Bosman in nine days time

Gini Wijnaldum is looking for a boosted salary to match his status as one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League (and arguably world football), according to The Athletic.

The Dutchman’s next contract is expected to be his most lucrative, with the No.5 looking to increase his earnings significantly if he is to stay with the league champions.

“He wants a contract that brings long-term security – again, not unreasonably, given that this will probably be the last deal he signs before his earning power starts to recede,” Oliver Kay wrote. “Klopp and Liverpool want to keep him, but there is unease – again, understandable – at the idea of offering a long-term contract, on increased terms, to a player who has just turned 30 and is unlikely to be quite such an integral part of their team in three or four years’ time.”

Should Liverpool fail to strike some kind of an agreement with the 30-year-old, before the clock runs out, he will be able to begin negotiating a Bosman move to another elite club.

It’s not a departure that Jurgen Klopp will take lightly, particularly given the Dutch international’s resilience to injury – to lose Gini on a free will only add insult to injury.

Though a number of players have been linked as potential replacements, it will be a more than difficult task to find a man who can offer the same skillset as that provided for by the Premier League-winner.

We at the EOTK hope that the side and player can reach an agreement before the nine days are up, though things are being left awfully late.