Allardyce congratulates Klopp on FIFA award, pointing out LFC approach he seeks to replicate

Sam Allardyce offered some congratulations to Jurgen Klopp for winning the FIFA Best Men’s Coach award last week, and noted the German’s appreciation for his backroom staff as an important factor behind the Reds’ success.

Klopp was also selected as Coach of the Year at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony at the weekend, adding to the list of individual awards this year.

“I heard him say the other day, which was a real positive for his back-room team – he said am I the best coach in the world? No. Have I got the best coaches? Yes,” the West Brom boss said, as reported by the Echo. “That’s a massive, massive boost for the people who work behind Jurgen Klopp. It shows just how much respect he has for them and how they’ve helped him to achieve as much as he has done with the players.”

“That’s exactly the route I try and employ, somebody who is much better at that particular job than I am, and hope it works,” Allardyce added. “Jurgen’s charisma, and his love for Liverpool and the club, has paid off 1000% and he deserves all the credit he gets at this moment in time.”

Part of what sets the German apart is his willingness to try anything new; to gain any advantage with tactical, training or structural innovations at the club – the backroom staff play an important role here.

Klopp will be the first to admit that he doesn’t know everything, and that’s it’s so important to rely on the thoughts of others as much as his own.

That’s not to say that the former Dortmund man hasn’t got an independent idea to go off of – far from it – but like on the pitch, with the Anfield crowd behind you, he understands that progress is promoted through united efforts.

It’s humbling to have a man of Jurgen’s calibre leading the club and we’re forever grateful for the culture he has instilled.