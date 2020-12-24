Klopp ridicules speculation around Mo Salah’s happiness at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mo Salah appears to be happy at Liverpool, pointing to the club’s recent training session as evidence.

The high-flying forward has been the subject of much unwanted speculation around his future, following dubious comments made by his friend, and former Egypt ace, Mohamed Aboutrika.

Klopp on Salah "Mo is in a good mood, a good moment, really good shape. That's the most important thing. Today, you would have seen him laughing a lot in training. "All the rest, nice for you all to write about but, internally, nothing really"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 24, 2020

Aboutrika claimed that Liverpool were preparing to sell the No.11 at the end of the season, to bring in what would likely be a more than considerable transfer fee.

READ MORE: Klopp offers update on Thiago’s availability as Reds prepare for West Brom clash

Those close to the club have since rubbished such reports, with it being noted that the forward’s alleged unhappiness refers only to a minor disgruntlement about being overlooked for the captaincy in the last Midtjylland tie.

Images can, of course, be deceiving, but as the 28-year-old took part in the final training session before Christmas, there appeared to be no lingering issues.

It’s more than likely that the former Roma player is potentially looking to gain assurances from Liverpool in the form of an improved contract, as Simon Hughes has previously suggested.

Given that his rumoured suitors in Real Madrid and Barcelona are in relative states of disarray (the latter more so than the former), we have to question the legitimacy of any interest in Salah from the La Liga giants.