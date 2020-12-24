Liverpool believe they bagged a bargain in January transfer – report

Liverpool believe they only paid RB Salzburg around a third of Takumi Minamino’s market worth.

According to the Echo’s Paul Gorst, the Reds valued the Japan international at £22million before activating his £7.25million release clause last December.

Taki was a sought after gem before signing for the would-be Premier League champions, with Liverpool fighting off competition from Manchester United, AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.

It’s easy to see Minamino isn’t a player worth just £7million – with the Japan international clearly more talented than that, despite his slow start at Anfield.

The 2020/21 season has been a good turn of form for the forward, who has now scored four goals for the Reds in all competitions.

Minamino remains a squad rotation player, but there is absolutely no shame in being behind Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah in the pecking order.

We at Empire of the Kop are certain Taki will prove his worth over time – take a look at Fabinho’s slow start at Liverpool, or even the likes of Jordan Henderson and Lucas Leiva.

After bagging his first Premier League goal for the Reds in the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, Minamino may have landed on a platform from which he can kick on.