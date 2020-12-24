Liverpool contact agents of 6’1″ centre-half ahead of potential January deal, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Liverpool are reportedly in contact with Ozan Kabak’s agents ahead of a potential January transfer.

According to football transfer mogul Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are talking to the Turk’s representatives, but nothing is advanced as of yet.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the Italian said Kabak is “appreciated” by the Liverpool board and that “they’re in contact” with his agents.

As the Reds are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for many months, this comes as very exciting news for supporters.

Romano is one of the most reliable names in the game; if he claims something has happened then you can bet your house on that being true – but whether the deal comes off is another thing.

Transfers in football are particularly complicated – and that’s without the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc – so this time maybe just bet what you can spare!

Though this isn’t the first mention of Kabak being linked with a move to Anfield, with German football journalist Chris Williams confirming the Reds have made contact with Schalke over the player.