Liverpool line up move for Reading midfielder, with Reds facing competition across the PL

Liverpool could act on their interest in Reading youngster Michael Olise, with the Reds facing competition from across the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder, who has hit four goals and seven assists in 20 Championship outings, has a release clause of £8m, which could be exercised in the upcoming January transfer window.

With the Reds hoping to bring in the best young talent, moves such as this – if the No.7 is deemed a good fit for the club – will be a particularly good idea given the Brexit-enforced ban on U18 signings from abroad.

Many clubs will likewise be forced to search for the gems already in the country, which one might hope will be for the good of domestic talent generation.

At 19 years of age, Olise has been one of the top performers in England’s second-highest division, however, an added attacking midfielder is probably not a priority for Liverpool at this current moment in time.

We would point to the club’s current centre-back crisis, with Fabinho forced to move into the backline to shore up the defence alongside Joel Matip.

Indeed, much transfer speculation appears to concur on that front, with the Reds linked to a host of centre-halves – we imagine that Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards will have at least a man or two in mind.