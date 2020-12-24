Liverpool monitoring former player for future manager; it’s not Gerrard – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on the managerial progress of former player Xabi Alonso, who is the current boss of Real Sociedad B.

The 2005 Champions League winner has somewhat impressed thus far in the Spanish third tier, guiding his side to three wins and two draws in eight games.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League champions are ‘watching’ Alonso’s development as a manager, already earning Pep Guardiola comparisons.

It’s unclear if Jurgen Klopp will extend his deal at Anfield beyond 2024, so it’s good to hear the club are keeping their options open.

MORE: Liverpool believe they bagged a bargain in January transfer – report

Steven Gerrard is another name that has popped up on occasion over the last year or so, with even our current boss telling FourFourTwo the Liverpool legend should one day replace him.

Both Alonso and Gerrard have great football brains on their shoulders, there is no doubt, and having either of them at the helm for the Reds would be a delight.

The former midfield duo are held in a very high regard among supporters, with many young fans often citing them as the gold standard for central players nowadays.