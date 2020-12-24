Liverpool predicted XI v. West Brom: Klopp to make several changes as stars return

Liverpool are up against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday in the Premier League, in which the Reds could extend their lead at the top of the table by seven points, providing other games go our way.

For the first time in a long while, there is good news from the fitness department in Kirkby as three star players have resumed first-team training.

Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri have all made their come-backs and will seemingly be available for selection in the coming weeks.

It’s a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp, but West Brom will come a little too soon for our No.6. Here’s our predicted XI for Sunday’s clash with the Baggies…

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian should have a back four of Joel Matip, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips comes in for Matip, who could be rested ahead of Newcastle away just three days later.

A midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Curtis Jones seems likely, affording Naby Keita a rest after a wonderful performance against Crystal Palace. Gini Wijnaldum has also surely earned a break.

Up top should be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, but don’t be surprised if Takumi Minamino is given a chance to continue his fine form.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Matip, Fabinho, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino