Liverpool set target date for Thiago’s return – report

Liverpool are reportedly hoping Thiago Alcantara will be able to play again before January, with the Reds looking at Newcastle away on December 30 as a potential come-back.

The Spaniard has been out of action since October, but the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe reports the Premier League champions are hopeful he can feature again before the year is out.

Thiago resumed first-team training earlier this month, which will have been a crucial step in the thinking behind getting the midfielder prepared to take on Newcastle.

The potential return will be an extremely welcome one, with Naby Keita only just returning from injury himself and Fabinho forced into defence to cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Thiago signed for the Reds over the summer but was forced onto the side-lines early on, after a horrific challenge by Everton forward Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby.

For the short time he was fit, we saw the star’s quality and it was plain to see how he’s garnered the reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world.