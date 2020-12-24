Owen Hargreaves points out Liverpool man who could benefit most from Jota injury

Owen Hargreaves has said that Diogo Jota’s injury has given Taki Minamino the chance to pick up some more minutes this season, as reported by the Echo.

The former Manchester United star has singled out the Japanese international for his versatility of position, which could allow him to rack up a number of outings for the Reds.

“When you play in this Liverpool team, you’ve got to get numbers,” Hargreaves said. “To get numbers, you have to be the box. He is a really good player, presses well, takes the ball on the half-turn.

“He’s not better than the front three of the midfield three, he’s a squad player,” the ex-United man added. “If he plays in 20 games a season, he can be perfect.”

Jurgen Klopp did recently deploy the No.18 as a midfielder in the club’s last Champions League group game against Midtjylland.

It’s possible that the 25-year-old could well be utilised in such a manner again if Klopp decides to opt out for his usual front three at Anfield.

The forward was highly impressive for the Reds in their 7-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, exercising great instincts to put away the first goal of the afternoon.

Minamino does, of course, have some bulking up to do to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League, but, as Klopp has previously highlighted, he does have already a lot of the ingredients required to be a successful Liverpool player.

Whatever role Taki is yet to play for us, that first Premier League goal will have given him the necessary confidence to make an impact in future games.