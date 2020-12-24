(Video) “Get in there!” – Milner celebrates after tackling Henderson in Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder James Milner resumed training this week, alongside Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri as the trio made their full returns from injury.

The vice-captain was in a particularly feisty mood on his come-back from fitness woes, typically taking the rondo drills very seriously.

In the clip below, you can see Milner celebrating after tackling Jordan Henderson, shouting “get in there” in celebration after dispossessing the captain.

Take a watch of the video, with pictures via LFC TV – and skip to 5.15.