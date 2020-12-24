(Video) Klopp in glorious form as he discusses Liverpool’s unwanted Xmas record

Jurgen Klopp burst into laughter when being reminded of the fact that Liverpool were the only team to lose out on the Premier League title, twice, after being top at Christmas.

The German was keen to remind the reporters gathered that being top at this time of year does not always guarantee that the club in question will end the season as champions.

It’s an unfortunate record to be associated with, but one whose demons were vanquished last term when Klopp’s men brought home the title after a 30-year-wait.

While it’s a good omen that the vast majority of sides to top the table at Christmas have ended up as the league winners, it’s fundamental that the squad remains humble and continues to fight tooth and nail for every last point.

Klopp on being top at Xmas and another record broken in the Premier League #LFC pic.twitter.com/bSYsiO7CjT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 24, 2020