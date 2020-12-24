(Video) Thiago, Shaqiri and Milner train with Liverpool squad ahead of West Brom match

It’s great news for Liverpool as stars Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri resume first-team training ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on December 27.

The trio have been out of action for a number of weeks, with the vice-captain spending the least amount of time on the side-lines.

It comes as a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp, with most of his players now back from fitness woes – aside from the obvious omissions.

Take a look at the video below, in which you can see Thiago, Milner and Shaqiri training with the rest of the lads.

Pictures via LFC TV.