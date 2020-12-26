John Barnes makes Haaland and Mbappe warning amid Salah exit rumours

John Barnes has warned Liverpool against making the assumption that either one of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe would join the club if Mo Salah departs.

The warning follows gossip over the Egyptian’s future with the Reds, in response to his much-analysed interview comments.

“Who said that either Kylian Mbappe or Haaland would want to come to Liverpool?” Barnes told BonusCodeBets (via the Echo). “This is the thing, just because one player goes, it doesn’t mean that one of these other superstars, in this case, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, are likely to sign as his replacement.”

“If Real Madrid also went in for Mbappe the same time that Liverpool did, who knows who he would choose?” the ex-Red added.

Existing, arguably, at the top of most clubs’ transfer wishlists, the two European superstars have been previously linked with a move to Anfield.

However, some close to the club have speculated that a potential transfer for either of the pair would depend largely on one of the current front three leaving.

While Mbappe or Haaland could be quite tempted by a switch to the current Premier League champions, Barnes is right to point out that there is no guarantee of Liverpool being successful in their approach.

With there currently being no desperate need to replace any one of our prestigious front line, would we really want to swap one of Salah and co. for either of the aforementioned superstar forwards?

If the circumstances facing the club change, a rethink may of course be required, but for the meantime, we should really be grateful for what we already have.