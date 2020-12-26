Kevin Phillips’ pleading message to Jordan Henderson’s father ahead of West Brom tie

Kevin Phillips messaged Jordan Henderson’s father to ask for Liverpool to “take it easy” on his former club, West Brom.

The ex-Baggies man expressed his doubts that Sam Allardyce’s men would be able to get a result at Anfield on Sunday.

“I texted Jordan Henderson’s dad, Brian, and said ‘can you please take it easy on West Brom? You’ll destroy my old club’. And he just sent back laughing emojis,” Phillips told West Brom News (via the Echo). “I just can’t see West Brom getting anything if I’m being honest. As a player, you’re thinking you’ve just come off the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa and now you’ve got to face Liverpool who’ve just smashed Palace.”

“It could be anything. It could be 2-0, four or five,” the former striker added.

The 47-year-old had spent two seasons at the Hawthorns, scoring 46 goals in 81 competitive appearances.

Whilst Liverpool’s prior thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park was certainly impressive, there is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp will have made sure that his players have already put it behind them as they prepare for the upcoming tie.

A second game into Allardyce’s reign, West Brom will be better organised than they were last week against Aston Villa, and so we must be prepared for a potentially frustrating fixture.

While it’s hilarious to hear about Phillips’ concerns, it would be foolish to go into the game expecting another 7-0 demolishing of the opposition.

Nonetheless, this is a Liverpool side in good form, and we’re certainly well-placed going back into Premier League action tomorrow with the fans behind us.