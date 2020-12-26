Lampard hits out at Liverpool’s title advantage as clubs return to PL action

Frank Lampard has argued that the Reds, among several other clubs, have been handed an advantage with the fixture scheduling, as reported by the Echo.

Chelsea play today, with Liverpool preparing for action against West Brom tomorrow, with two days of rest (one more than the London side) before facing Newcastle next week.

“The fact it’s two games in 48 hours is an important point for us because there are no other teams who are challenging at the top of the League that play two games in three days,” Lampard said. “It’s counter-productive for the quality of the Premier League, it’s a risk for players if they are going to play both games at the top-end elite sport, everybody knows that.”

“I don’t see how it’s a fair playing field, I think it’s wrong and it’s not going to be the best for the players to play at their top level,” the Chelsea boss added.

We have to say, in regard to the haphazard nature of the scheduling, we’d be foolish not to agree with the Chelsea coach that it does indeed risk player welfare, as Klopp has so ardently argued himself.

And, in fairness, we’d quite probably be up in arms too were one of our rivals to be handed a similar advantage.

However, Chelsea are hardly the side to have suffered most this season as a result from the ill-formed fixture scheduling.

It’s evident to all – but those at the bottom who perceive it as another cheap big six ploy to assert dominion over the league – that five substitutions, at least for this rather bizarre season, are in the best interests of the players.

The good news is that Liverpool appear to be finally turning a corner with their injury crisis, at the time when depth is most needed.