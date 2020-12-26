(Photo) Curtis Jones’ and Folarin Balogun’s Instagram exchange grabs fans’ attention

Folarin Balogun left a comment on Curtis Jones’ Instagram yesterday, inviting speculation over his Arsenal future.

Liverpool fans flocked to the comments to urge the promising 19-year-old to make a switch to Anfield.

Interestingly, Jones has played alongside the Arsenal man for England’s U18 side, so there will be some level of familiarity there.

While it’s nice to think about Michael Edwards deploying our young stars on the web to tap up their fellow hot prospects, we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves here just yet.

Have a look at the image below, courtesy of Curtis Jones’ Instagram: