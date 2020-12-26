Steven Gerrard outlines ultimate Liverpool ambition

Steven Gerrard told Alan Shearer in The Athletic that it would be a “dream” to return to Liverpool one day as coach.

The former Reds midfielder is undeniably one of the side’s most celebrated – if not the greatest player in the club’s history – having been largely responsible for keeping us relevant in a period that threatened to deliver obscurity.

“Would I love to be the coach of Liverpool one day? Is it a dream? Of course,” Gerrard said. “It’s a club that means everything to me but we’ve one of, if not the best, managers in the world who has been absolutely incredible since he came through the door and the success he’s delivered in the last couple of years means that Liverpool are in a fantastic place.”

“You know and I know, if one day that job ever becomes available, there will be a queue a mile long, full of top-class managers,” the Liverpool legend added.

The former Liverpool captain has enjoyed a successful start to management in the Scottish Premiership, having joined Rangers in 2018.

This season alone, Gerrard has taken the Gers to the knockout stages of the Europa League and amassed a remarkable 16-point-gap between them and Celtic, though the latter has three games in hand.

Of course, as the ex-Liverpool No.8 has admitted, such success does not necessarily guarantee him Jurgen Klopp’s job (should the German not choose to extend his stay) at the end of his contract in 2024.

As tactically impressive as Stevie has been, deciding who will replace Klopp will have to be impeccably thought out, and so it may be too soon for that fairy tale reunion of former player and club.

That’s not to say, however, that the door won’t ever be open to him in the future.