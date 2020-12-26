(Video) Jamie Carragher clatters Jimmy Bullard with lethal sliding tackle on Soccer AM

A clip has been released of Jamie Carragher delivering a rather meaty tackle against Jimmy Bullard on Soccer AM.

The former Red two-foots Bullard in the ‘You Know the Drill’ challenge much to the hilarity of those sharing the astro turf.

It’s nice to see that Carra hasn’t lost an ounce of his defending edge from his Liverpool days, with an absolute leg-breaker of a challenge.

At the age of 42, the Scouser looks like he could still be a force on the field, albeit a few divisions lower than the Premier League!

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Soccer AM:

Once a defender, always a defender 😂😂😂@Carra23 taking no prisoners during @JimmyBullard's You Know the Drill attempt this morning 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XN7RqE9SKc — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 26, 2020