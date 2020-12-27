Arsenal wonderkid admired by Liverpool close to Gunners exit

Liverpool are an admirer of Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, who is looking “increasingly likely” to leave the club in the summer, as reported by The Athletic (via CaughtOffside).

According to David Ornstein, the Englishman is continuing talks with the London side, though they are far from reaching any sort of conclusion.

“The distance between the two parties is thought to be far and with the 19-year-old’s current deal expiring next summer, it looks increasingly likely he will depart as a free agent,” Ornstein wrote. “Although Balogun’s domestic admirers include Liverpool, he can speak to foreign clubs from January 1 and that route is understood to hold greatest appeal at present, particularly Germany.”

With the talent available to Balogun, Liverpool will certainly be more than curious to see if some kind of arrangement could be brought to bear with the Arsenal man switching the Emirates for Anfield at the end of the season.

From the Premier League’s point of view, another talented English player following in Jude Bellingham’s footsteps, by departing for the Bundesliga, would be a loss.

Given how prolific the forward has been at youth level, a successful move from Liverpool would further boost their promising list of youth prospects.

If the player is genuinely on the club’s books, it would be in our best interests to pursue the New York-born striker before he becomes a star in Germany and, ultimately, astronomically expensive in future.