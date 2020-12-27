Bruce Grobbelaar shares how football and Liverpool saved his life

Bruce Grobbelaar shared that football and Liverpool football club had ultimately given him something to keep living for following the mental health struggles he faced in post-army life, as reported by the Mirror.

The former goalkeeper was one of the side’s most successful, helping the Reds secure six league titles and the European Cup in 1984.

“Football saved my life. When I became a professional player, and especially when I joined Liverpool in 1981, the game gave me something to live for,” the Zimbabwean admitted. “Without it, I’m not sure I would still be here today. A lot of my old friends from my army days are no longer with us.”

Grobbelaar endured much in his youth that evidently left deep scars, though it is fortunate that football gave him an opportunity to focus his mind elsewhere.

Having benefitted from from the performances of the incredible Ray Clemence up until 1981, to have had a keeper of Bruce’s quality right after is almost practically unheard of.

Though there is still much to do in terms of raising awareness and attracting funds, we’re lucky to live in a time where mental health is officially recognised and there is help available.

Football is undoubtedly an important outlet for many and, like our famous Anfield stadium, offers an opportunity for one to forget their troubles, if even for a brief moment.