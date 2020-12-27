Fabinho dissatisfied playing in defence for Liverpool; wants van Dijk back “as soon as possible”

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has explained he hopes Virgil van Dijk will slot back into defence “as soon as possible”, with the Brazilian filling in for his team-mate at the back.

After the devastating injury to the Dutch stalwart, not to mention Joe Gomez, our No.3 has arguably became Jurgen Klopp’s most crucial asset, being utilised as an emergency centre-half.

Fabinho will obviously be frustrated being played out of position, but the boss hasn’t been blessed with many other options, outside of playing someone relatively inexperienced.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian expressed his dissatisfaction at playing in defence for Liverpool and explained how he’s looking forward to van Dijk’s return.

“Well we hope he returns soon and has a perfect recovery,” said Fabinho. “He makes a real difference to the day to day in the dressing room and of course he will get his position straight back from me.

“I don’t know what the coach will do but I am sure Virgil will go straight in to the defence and I will go in to midfield. I hope that’s as soon as possible.“

You can tell from Fab’s words on the screen alone that he isn’t content with his current role, with the choice of the word “hope” immediately after talking about his eventual return to midfield.

Fair play to the Brazilian, though – he’s really doing his team a favour by stepping into the massive boots left behind by van Dijk, and he’s doing a solid job! There aren’t many players who are world-class in two completely different positions!