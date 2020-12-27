Fabrizio Romano confirms news of new contract offered to Wijnaldum

Fabrizio Romano tweeted to confirm that Liverpool have made Gini Wijnaldum another contract offer, with the player yet to accept.

The Dutch international’s current contract with the club does run out at the end of the season, with the 30-year-old free to begin negotiations for a Bosman transfer in five days time.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet. Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

News of a another contract offer will offer some hope to Liverpool fans, particularly given that Gini hasn’t already outright rejected it.

The No.5 has yet again been a reliable performer for Jurgen Klopp’s men, appearing in every league game this term, so far – in an injury-hit season, you can’t dismiss the value of that.

At 30 years of age, the midfielder still arguably has a lot to offer on the pitch, and could probably last at least another three seasons at the top of his game in his current role.

We completely respect that it’s a decision worthy of serious thought for the former Newcastle man. However, as others have been quick to point out, should Wijnaldum leave, there are few places he could point to (if any) that would be an improvement on Liverpool.

We await the Dutchman’s decision – we’d love to see him stay.