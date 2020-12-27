(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Salah and Jones return to first XI; Keita nowhere to be found

Liverpool have announced the official team to face West Brom at Anfield, with Mo Salah and Curtis Jones returning to the first XI.

Taki Minamino is back on the bench, however, fellow starter at the prior game against Crystal Palace, Naby Keita, has not been selected for the bench – we hope nothing is amiss there.

Xherdan Shaqiri makes a return to the squad along with James Milner, providing a welcome boost in depth.

For the first time in months, Liverpool have some genuinely broad options to choose from the bench, though it would appear that Jurgen Klopp isn’t taking any chances with this Reds lineup.

Have a look at the image below:

The team news is in, Reds! A strong looking side, what're your thoughts? 💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/bZ3rd3R3pq — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 27, 2020