(Image) Martin Skrtel shares weird Instagram snap with ‘mixed messages’

Former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel shared an obligatory snap of his family in front of a Christmas tree over the festive period – but there was something a little weird about the post on Instagram.

As pointed out by the original poster on Reddit, who took the screen-shot, the defender gave some ‘mixed messages‘ by telling his followers to have a ‘safe’ and ‘healthy’ time.

The issue with this is that his son is holding a large sparkler indoors in the snap, a couple of feet next to the tree – a clear fire hazard!

Obviously, nothing bad happened – nor would we imagine – but it’s far from what we’d call safe!

Take a look at the image below:

Getting mixed messages from Skrtel… from LiverpoolFC

