Jordan Henderson hails the fans as Liverpool prepare for West Brom visit

Jordan Henderson has sent a lovely message of thanks to Liverpool fans across the globe, with Sam Allardyce’s men soon to take to the Anfield stage.

2,000 supporters only recently returned to the ground for the Reds 4-0 thumping of Wolves and have remained since, as the city has been kept in Tier 2.

“With this being our last home game of the year, I want to finish off by looking back on a remarkable 12 months and offer my own very simple Christmas message to our supporters,” Henderson wrote in the matchday programme (via the club’s official website). “To each and every one of you, I want to say thank you. We have been fortunate enough to be successful and even though you were not always able to be in the ground, your contribution has been immense.”

We can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for the players to file out into an empty Anfield, with only generated atmosphere and Jurgen Klopp’s barked orders to assuage the grim silence.

The return of a limited number of spectators to the stands clearly made something of an impression on our squad, with Klopp and the players visibly blown away by the noise brought forth, with not even 10% of the stadium’s capacity filled.

The power of the supporters – particularly (and we know we’re biased) our own – cannot be underestimated, as we seek to hold on to our Premier League crown.

For however long we’re allowed the fans in the ground, we know they’ll all continue to drive the side on.