Jurgen Klopp names the one reason players would leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp offered journalists just one reason players why would leave Anfield in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

With his tongue firmly in his cheek, the German said the only reason anyone would turn their backs on Liverpool is because of the weather!

To be fair to the boss, the Reds are the current holders of the Premier League and Club World Cup titles – we are literally at the very top of the pile globally.

As you can see in the video below, Klopp gave the cheeky one-liner in his pre-WBA presser (via the Guardian):

There has been talk of Mo Salah being unhappy at Liverpool of late, with Egypt legend Mohamed Aboutrika saying the Reds are looking to cash in on the No.11 in the summer.

As far as we can see, the ‘Egyptian King’ is happy at Anfield and has no reason to leave the club, with the Reds challenging domestically and in Europe.

From a financial standpoint, the club hasn’t made a sale purely for the sake of generating revenue in the Klopp era – so, it’s difficult to understand why Liverpool would ‘look to sell’ one of their best-ever players in the peak of their powers.