Klopp hits back against rival complaints of Liverpool advantage

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his disagreement over rival managers’ complaints that Liverpool’s ability to host 2,000 fans in the stadium offers an unfair advantage, as reported by the Echo.

It follows a number of grumbles from the German’s counterparts in the league, including Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, about the effect of fans on games.

“I don’t see it as a massive advantage but it’s just nicer, that’s the truth,” Klopp said. “Results-wise, so far it has not made a massive difference. We won most of the games with 2,000 people but some of them – not all of them – so you can see the advantage.”

“You should not take them for granted. I will never ever in my life take a full stadium for granted, 100%,” the former Dortmund coach added. “After working at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, I don’t think I’ve played a game in a long long time with a non-sold out stadium.”

While Klopp is correct to point out that we won a great deal of our games without the fans in the stadium, we might have to disagree over their influence – particularly the Anfield faithful.

Having them back in the stadium is an advantage; they drive us forward in games, they pick us up when we’re looking a bit lost, they give the side fire in their bellies.

The power of supporters cannot be understated, but likewise it’s not an advantage that Liverpool have secretly conspired with the Tories to gain.

There’s a chance that our match-goers will once again be denied entry, should the tiers change once more.

Whatever those in power decide for the future, however, is for another article to mull over; for now, we celebrate the power of Anfield and our wonderfully passionate fans, who make up the club’s 12th man.